13 airlines to fly to Krabi Airport during high season

Thirteen airlines have applied to fly to Krabi International Airport in the south of Thailand during the winter of 2024-25, which is a high season for tourism, the Transport Ministry announced on Saturday.

Ten airlines will operate regular flights to Krabi, a resort town on the coast of the Andaman Sea. They are Flydubai, Scoot Tigerair, LOT Polish Airlines, TUI Fly, Jetstar Asia Airways, Thai AirAsia, AirAsia Berhad, Bangkok Airways, Shanghai Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines.

Three airlines will operate international chartered flights, namely TUI Fly, LOT Polish Airlines, and Neos Airlines.

Meanwhile, Eastar Jet and Spring Airlines have requested information from the airport to prepare their flight plans.

The ministry estimated that these airlines will increase flight traffic to the airport by more than 160 flights per week.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit​​ said he has ordered the Department of Airports, which supervises Krabi Airport, to prepare measures for the increased flights and passengers.

He underscored that the airport should employ adequate staff during peak hours and make sure that airport facilities are in good condition.

The airport should also increase public relations regarding how to use the common-use passenger processing system, or CUPPS, to help reduce congestion at the terminals.