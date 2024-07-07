Chadchart visits fire-hit area in China Town, promises assistance

The governor was accompanied by Suriyachai Rawiwan, the director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, and executives of the Samphanthawong District Office.

The deadly fire in a narrow alley was brought under control after three hours slightly after midnight.

Chadchart said that the Samphanthawong District Office had set up a registration point for those affected by the fire. More than 200 people registered for assistance.