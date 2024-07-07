Chadchart visits fire-hit area in China Town, promises assistance

The governor was accompanied by Suriyachai Rawiwan, the director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, and executives of the Samphanthawong District Office.
The deadly fire in a narrow alley was brought under control after three hours slightly after midnight.
Chadchart said that the Samphanthawong District Office had set up a registration point for those affected by the fire. More than 200 people registered for assistance.
A number of migrant workers who rented homes in the Trok Pho community were also affected and will receive help.
Chadchart explained that the Trok Pho community was primarily made up of wooden houses, which served as a fuel for the fire. Two hotels were also damaged by the fire, forcing all guests to check out and wait to retrieve their belongings.
The exact number of houses affected cannot yet be determined and will require a thorough survey, he said, adding information from residents indicated that out of the 65 houses in the Trok Pho community, only some were damaged by the fire.
Additionally, Bangkok has established temporary shelters for the affected individuals at Wat Traimitr Withayaram Worawihan, Wat Samphanthawong, Wat Chai Chana Songkhram (Wat Tuek), and the Pichai Yat Building at the Samphanthawong District Office.
Regarding the initial report of injuries, one volunteer rescue worker was electrocuted during the early stages of the firefighting efforts, and several others suffered from smoke inhalation. All injured individuals were sent to designated screening points and then transported to the hospital for treatment.
Yaowarat Road was reopened to normal traffic at 2am.