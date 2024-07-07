Another royal barge enters Chao Phraya River to prepare for procession

The procession will be part of the Royal Kathin ceremony to present robes to Buddhist monks and will take place on the occasion of His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday on July 28.

After Anantanakkharat was lowered from the cradle, the boatmaster and crew performed a ceremony lighting incense and candles to pay homage to Mae Yanang, the guardian spirit of the boat, and to pay respects to sacred entities. The barge was then moved from the Bangkok Noi Canal to the Chao Phraya River and headed to the Thonburi Naval Dockyard, a distance of approximately one kilometre.