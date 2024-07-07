Stranded Bryde’s whale dies of injuries on Surat Thani island

A 15-metre-long Bryde’s whale got stuck on the rocks of a beach on a small island in Surat Thani’s Samui district and died of its injuries on Saturday, local villagers and officials said.

Local fisherman Thirapong Thongmak called the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre’s Surat Thani office when he spotted the whale struggling among rocks in the shallow sea at Koh Paluay in Moo 6 village of Samui district.

The office dispatched officials to investigate but they arrived too late. The whale died of injuries caused by its struggle against the rocks that resulted in severe cuts throughout its body. The cuts caused the whale to bleed until the seawater at the spot turned red.