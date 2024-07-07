Labrador retriever fetches 120,000 baht in auction by army

A female Labrador retriever considered too fat to be a military dog fetched 120,000 baht in an auction held in Korat on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Military Dog Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district put six Labrador retrievers, 30 German shepherds and 18 Belgian Malinois under the hammer.

The auction’s top 10 highest-priced dogs were:

- Hilma, female Labrador retriever, four years and 10 months old, 120,000 baht

- Evian, female German shepherd, four years and 10 months old, 50,000 baht