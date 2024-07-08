Baby twin elephants receive blessings from monks

The Royal Elephant Kraal Village in Ayutthaya’s Suan Prik subdistrict on Sunday hosted a merit-making ceremony to celebrate the world’s first twin elephants of different sexes reaching the age of one month.

A 36-year-old elephant named Pang Jamjuree gave birth to male and female calves on the night of June 7. A male calf emerged first, followed by its sister 18 minutes later.