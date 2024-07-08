Baby twin elephants receive blessings from monks

The Royal Elephant Kraal Village in Ayutthaya’s Suan Prik subdistrict on Sunday hosted a merit-making ceremony to celebrate the world’s first twin elephants of different sexes reaching the age of one month.
A 36-year-old elephant named Pang Jamjuree gave birth to male and female calves on the night of June 7. A male calf emerged first, followed by its sister 18 minutes later.
Ayutthaya Provincial Cultural Office president Nalinee Danchaivichit presided over the ceremony, which was attended by the kraal’s owner Laithongrian Meephan, Wat Sala Pun abbot Phra Vajirophas and Wat Pom Raman abbot Phrakru Kasem Chantawimon.
Both revered abbots offered holy threads and sprinkled holy water on the elephant twins. Fans of the twins also attended and donated food for their mother.
The male calf weighs in at 104.9kg and the female at 62.15kg. Both are showing healthy growth under the constant supervision of veterinarians and caretakers.
Laithongrian, who is also president of Phra Kochaban Foundation for elephant care, confirmed that the twins now have a 100 per cent survival rate.
“The twins are considered healthy 30 days post-partum, so we invited monks to make merit for them,” he said.