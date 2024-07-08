Thai aviation industry gearing up for rapid expansion in the coming years

His commitment follows a recent report showing a new record of international flights from China, with 100% growth, and aligning with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's government's national development policies, which include improving aviation as one of the key agendas for moving forward.

According to a recent report, Thailand-China flights accounted for the highest proportion of total international flight volume from October 2023 to May 2024 (20%). The volume of flights between the two countries was 55,433, up 213% from the same period last year. It is expected that 86,150 flights will be operated between Thailand and China in 2024, representing a 126% increase over the previous year.

Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, and Krabi airports currently receive flights from China, with cargo and passenger pick-up and drop-off flights available, with the exception of Don Mueang and Samui. Many airlines have now resumed services on the Thailand-China route, with requests to add flights to major economic destinations such as Chengdu.

Meanwhile, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Samui airports had a total of 5,896 round-trip flights to Chengdu over the last eight months. The number is expected to increase to 8,850 in 2024, representing a 265% increase year on year.

The figures show that Thailand's aviation industry will benefit from increased collaboration with China to improve efficiency and capacity, as well as the establishment of new routes to increase flight volume, the deputy minister said.