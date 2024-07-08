Blaze in Bangkok shophouse kills 21 cats

MONDAY, JULY 08, 2024

Five lucky felines survive as blaze rips through Don Muang premises

A fire in a four-storey commercial building in Bangkok’s Don Muang district killed nearly two dozen cats and injured five others on Sunday night.

The blaze broke out at 10.20pm, and firefighters extinguished it within 10 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby residences. 

No humans were injured, but 21 cats trapped in a room on the second floor succumbed to the smoke and flames.

Five other cats were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.

An investigation is underway, with early indications pointing to a short circuit as the cause.

