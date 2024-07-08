Marine police chief suspended in probe over smuggled diesel

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), signed the order to transfer Preutthipong on Monday. Crime Suppression Division deputy commander Pornsak Laorujiralai has been appointed to take Preutthipong’s place as acting Marine Police chief.

A police source said Jirabhop transferred the Marine Police chief to ensure transparency in the probe. The boats escaped detention in Sattahip, Chonburi with 330,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil on June 11.

Five officials at Marine Police Subdivision 5, which oversees Sattahip marine police station, were previously transferred to inactive posts at CIB head office, including its commander Intharat Panya.