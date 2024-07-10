Armed men attack 4 defence units in Yala, make off with weapons

The robberies in three districts of the southern border province prompted 4th Army Area commander, Lt-General Santi Sakuntanak, to order tightening of security in the province. He also instructed his subordinates to work closely with police to try and locate the muggers.

The southern Army reported on Wednesday that the first incident took place at 8.30pm the night before, when some 10 armed men raided the security booth of Moo 7 village in Tambon Krong Pinang of Yala’s Krong Pinang district.

Here they made off with an Army shotgun and two pistols belonging to the two security guards in the village.