House panel to question CPF as alien fish poses threat to domestic species

Move Forward Party MP Natcha Boonchai-insawat, who chairs the subcommittee in charge of investigating the source of the blackchin tilapia infestation, said CPF executives would be invited to testify on Thursday.

Earlier, the Department of Fisheries announced that it had detected blackchin tilapia, which originates from Africa, in the water resources of 13 provinces. The department has launched campaigns urging local people to catch and annihilate the alien fish for fear that it would annihilate local species.

Natcha said his panel, which is a subcommittee of the House committee on higher education, science and innovations, had learned that CPF had got approval from the fisheries department in 2006 to import some blackchin tilapia on the strict condition that it must not let the alien fish slip out into the natural water resources.