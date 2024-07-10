Ganja advocates threaten to stage hunger strike if it’s reclassified

A group of cannabis advocates camping outside Government House threatened to go on hunger strike if the government outlaws the herb without first studying the pros and cons of the move.

The Thailand Cannabis Future Network said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that members of the group who are part of the stakeout outside Government House will go on a hunger strike if marijuana is added to the list of Category 5 Narcotics without a comprehensive study on the plant’s use.

The group began campaigning outside Government House on Monday when the Public Health Ministry’s panel on narcotics control voted last week to return marijuana and hemp to the list of Category 5 drugs.