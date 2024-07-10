BOI opens Riyadh office on July 14 to push closer Thai-Saudi trade ties

The new office is located in Saudi capital Riyadh and is scheduled to open on July 14.

The BOI has invited Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and over 70 dignitaries from the public and private sectors for the opening of the BOI's 17th overseas office.

In addition to attending the ceremony, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said that the group would participate in the "Thai - Saudi Investment Forum" and business-matching negotiations.

"The trip will include executives from government agencies, financial institutions, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and top Thai companies. More than 10 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between Thailand and Saudi Arabia are expected to be signed aimed at strengthening the cooperation agreements," he said.

As the BOI's first Office of Overseas Investment Economics in the Middle East, Narit said that the office would be responsible for both attracting investment in target industries into Thailand and supporting and facilitating Thai entrepreneurs interested in investing in the Middle East.

"The opening of the BOI office in Saudi Arabia this time would help build cooperation and drive investment between them to have more concrete results," Narit said.

Ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia have been developing rapidly after the restoration of diplomatic relations in 2022. Since then, the two governments have organised more than 10 bilateral visits and accelerated cooperation through various committee mechanisms to seek trade and investment opportunities, resulting in increased investment interest between the two countries.