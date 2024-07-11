New strategy to help upgrade e-governance through digital framework

His commitment coincided with the Cabinet's approval on July 9 of the outline of the Bureaucratic Development Strategy (2024-27).

Proposed by the Bureaucratic Development Committee, the strategy aims to provide a digital framework for government departments and agencies to integrate and implement digital technology into the public sector, particularly cloud technology.

Part of the accomplishment is to achieve the target rank on the E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

The strategy also sets a new target of raising the country's EGDI ranking from No. 55 in 2022 to no lower than No. 40, with a score of at least 0.82 out of 1.

The EGDI, developed by the United Nations, assesses a country's website development patterns and takes into account access characteristics such as infrastructure and educational levels to reflect how a country uses information technologies to promote access and inclusion for its people. The EGDI is a composite measure of three key aspects of e-government: provision of online services, telecommunication connectivity, and human capacity.

Prasert said that the government had also set a new ambitious target for the IMD Competitiveness Ranking for Government Effectiveness to be no lower than No. 20, up from the current No. 23.