Thailand expected to see a big jump in number of millionaires in next 5 years

The UBS report, now in its 15th edition, provides comprehensive insights into household wealth and prosperity trends across the globe.

It highlights a notable rebound in global wealth growth, which reached 4.2% in 2023, offsetting the slump experienced in 2022. When adjusted for inflation, global wealth grew by an impressive 8.4% last year.

According to the report's forecasts, Thailand is expected to see its millionaire population surge by 24% by 2028, increasing from 100,001 to 123,531 individuals. This projected growth places Thailand among the top 10 countries globally for millionaire expansion, outpacing many developed economies.

Leading the pack in millionaire growth is Taiwan, with a projected 47% increase, followed by Turkey (43%), Kazakhstan (37%), Indonesia (32%), and Japan (28%). Other countries in the top 10 include South Korea, Israel, Mexico, and Sweden.