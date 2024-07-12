A Buri Ram man’s love for his family lands him in hot water

The incident occurred on May 24 at 9pm, when the suspect, identified only as Thong, stole meatballs to feed his family, including his bedridden 89-year-old mother.

The story quickly went viral on social media, eliciting sympathy from some who understood his financial struggles, while others supported the shop owner’s decision to press charges.

However, after learning of the dire straits the suspect is in, police visited his family in Lam Plai Mat district, offering food donations and words of encouragement.