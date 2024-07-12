A Buri Ram man’s love for his family lands him in hot water

The incident occurred on May 24 at 9pm, when the suspect, identified only as Thong, stole meatballs to feed his family, including his bedridden 89-year-old mother.
The story quickly went viral on social media, eliciting sympathy from some who understood his financial struggles, while others supported the shop owner’s decision to press charges.
However, after learning of the dire straits the suspect is in, police visited his family in Lam Plai Mat district, offering food donations and words of encouragement.
Pol Maj-General Ruthapol Naowarat from the Muang Buri Ram Police Station said he empathised with Thong, who has been struggling with poverty, but said legal action is necessary.
“Pol Captain Supoj Tukkratok charged the suspect with using a vehicle to steal items at night, which could potentially carry a sentence of seven years and six months in prison,” he said.
Ruthapol added that legal charges must proceed despite the shop owner’s plea for leniency, adding that the final verdict lies in the hands of the court.
The Lawyers Council of Thailand, meanwhile, has assigned Buri Ram lawyer Polkrit Naoprakon to explore the case and see if there is any way to help the suspect.
This Northeast province earned a name for its signature “Look Chin Yuen Gin” (meatballs eaten while standing), when Thailand’s K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal declared on Instagram that she missed the meatballs from her hometown.
These meatballs are pre-cooked and then chilled, and can be eaten either grilled or fried with Thai chilli sauce.