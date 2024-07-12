Thai PM vows to make North, Northeast free of narcotics

Inspired by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s successful drug-suppression policies, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin plans to expand the “white provinces” model by 25 areas over three months. The initiative will start with Roi Et and Nan.

The “white provinces” model aims to install rehabilitation and treatment centres in areas affected by drug abuse.

This initiative coincides with celebrations for His Majesty the King’s sixth cycle birthday and highlights the government’s first-year performance goals.

Key to its success is a collaboration between the public and private sectors to eradicate drug influencers and eliminate narcotics from Thai society.

Underpinning this strategy is the principle of “changing addicts into patients”, to rehabilitate them and reintegrate them into society and the workforce.

Srettha, meanwhile, affirmed that government agencies will enforce a strategy of suppression, asset seizure, rehabilitation and career creation to reunite families and break the cycle of drug dependence.

He said that he will visit drug-affected areas, starting with 12 provinces in the Northeast to assess local challenges directly.

Since December last year, local authorities have cracked down on 252 drug traffickers in 12 provinces in the Northeast, spanning 531 villages.

As part of the operation, some 8,165 dealers have been arrested and a haul of over 49 million methamphetamine tables, nearly 1.5 tonnes of “ice” and over 290 kilograms of heroin has been seized. Police have also confiscated assets worth more than 558 million baht and persuaded thousands to seek treatment.