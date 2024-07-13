Heavy rains forecast for most of Thailand from Sunday to Thursday

From Sunday to Thursday, however, most of Thailand will experience heavy to very heavy rains as the strong monsoon trough will lie across the North and the Northeast regions into an active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea, the department warned.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will strengthen and bring heavy rains and isolated very heavy rains to those areas.

People should beware of flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and lowland. All transport should take more caution during the thundershowers, the department added.

Areas to be affected by heavy to very heavy rains are:

Sunday

Northeast: Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok metropolitan.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.