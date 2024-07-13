Fire at plaza in Phuket damages property worth millions of baht

Karon Police Station was alerted via radio communication about the fire at Karon Plaza, Mueang Phuket, at around 1.30am on Saturday.
Upon receiving the report, the police informed and coordinated with firefighting officials, as well as the Karon Municipality, and rescue units were dispatched to the scene.
The plaza comprises multiple interconnected clothing stores. Shop owners and merchants swiftly moved goods to the streets. The raging flames engulfed parts of the plaza, threatening even adjacent buildings. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze in half an hour, preventing casualties.
Preliminary assessments indicate significant property damage amounting to several million baht. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire to determine further action.