Pai cracks down on boozy tubing after westerners spotted having sex

Chucheep said on Monday that he had sent senior officials to hold talks with two tubing businesses to enforce the no-drinking rule in the northern tourism hub.

The governor took action after the owner of a riverside resort said she caught a western man and woman engaged in sex on her premises.

The resort operator said her husband spotted the drunk couple and asked them to leave. The couple snatched her husband's smartphone, threw it to the ground and fled, she said.