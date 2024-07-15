Worker digging cable tunnel in Nonthaburi passes out underground

A worker manning a machine to drill a cable tunnel in Nonthaburi fainted when he went underground to check out why his machine was malfunctioning.

The man was working on a project laying cables for the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat).

Officers from the Sai Noi Police Station said the incident took place at 4am on Monday inside a 3.7-metre wide, 7m long and 4m deep manhole.

It took rescuers almost an hour to carry out the worker, who was only identified as Thongchai, 35. He was rushed to the Sai Noi Hospital. Before crawling into the tunnel, the rescuers pumped it in with oxygen to ensure their safety.