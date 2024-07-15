10% of Thais at risk due to heavy drinking, study shows

According to the study, people in the North are the heaviest drinkers, followed by those in the Northeast. Over the last year, 5.73 million people or 10.05% were found to have demonstrated signs of alcoholism.

Such heavy drinking has resulted in alcohol becoming the second leading cause of death in Thailand, after smoking.

Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, director of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, warned that alcohol abuse causes severe liver conditions like hepatitis, fatty liver infiltration, cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer.

“Heavy drinking causes high amounts of liver enzymes to leak into the bloodstream,” he explained.

In December 2023, the World Health Organisation’s AUDIT or Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test found that 31.25% or 4,236 of the 13,556 participants were at risk of liver disease. Among those at risk, 3,469 agreed to have their liver tested, and it was found that 24.47% or 849 had abnormal liver enzyme levels.

Pongthep clarified that liver enzyme tests provide empirical evidence of alcohol's effects on liver health. A value exceeding 40 units/litre indicates abnormal liver function.

While various factors can cause abnormal liver function, including certain medications, hepatitis, fatty liver disease, genetic abnormalities, environmental toxins, and metabolic diseases like diabetes, alcohol remains one of the most significant contributors to liver damage.