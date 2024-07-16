Srettha wants to see offset policies before deciding on fighter jets

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Tuesday that he wanted to see the “offset policy” from both the US and Sweden before his government makes a final decision on purchasing a fleet of fighter jets.

He said that though the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)’s procurement committee has found Sweden’s Gripen E/F most suited to its needs, a final decision cannot be made until he sees the offset policies from both countries first.

Srettha was speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting. He said the lawmakers did not discuss the Royal Thai Navy’s plan to go ahead with the buying of a submarine from China because Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang had taken the day off.