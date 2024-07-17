Four subdistricts of Maha Sarakham under water as reservoir overflows

Torrential rain affecting Maha Sarakham province since Sunday (July 14) has caused the Huay Chiang Kham Reservoir to overflow, releasing massive amounts of water into rice plantations in four subdistricts located below the reservoir in Borabue district, a news source reported on Tuesday.

Some areas in the four subdistricts of Nonrasi, Nong Muang, Kamphi, and Yang, all in the Borabue district, have been inundated since Tuesday evening. A route in Nonrasi subdistrict was also reportedly cut off by the flooding, forcing residents wanting to reach the downtown area of Borabue district to take a 20-kilometre detour.

Chonlasak Suksee, director of Maha Sarakham Irrigation Project, said that the wall of Huay Chiang Kham Reservoir was not damaged, nor had it collapsed as some news outlets have reported.

“The Royal Irrigation Department is in the process of expanding the overflow gate at the reservoir, from 4x4 metres to 6x6 metres, and a temporary dirt bank has been built to prepare for the construction,” he said.

Chonlasak said continued heavy rains have damaged the dirt bank, causing the water to flow into planted areas. He estimated that about 3,000 rai (480 hectares) of rice paddy have been flooded.