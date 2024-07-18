Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of Chinese influencer

Bang Rak Police Station chief Pol Colonel Thammasak Saraboon said on Thursday that the DNA test results from the Forensic Medicine Institute of the Police Hospital confirmed the slain victim as Yan Ruimin, 39.
Thammasak said police had obtained an arrest warrant for the key suspect, Ma Qingyan, and the police foreign affairs division was told to seek an international arrest warrant against him from Interpol.
It has been reported that Ma was arrested by Macau police for alleged fraud on July 12 while he was trying to leave by ferry to Hong Kong. Ma was then handed over to the mainland authorities on the morning of July 15.
Ma was seen in footage of security cameras picking up Yan from Sukhumvit Soi 16 in Bangkok, the last known location of the two before she disappeared on July 1.
Yan’s decomposed body was found in a forest in Chachoengsao on July 14 after her friend filed a complaint with police that she was missing.
Thammasak said police checked footage from security cameras in the area and saw Ma entering the area where the body was found in Tambon Bang Phra of Chachoengsao’s Muang district.
Thammasak added that police had informed the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok to inform Yan’s family.