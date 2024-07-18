Arrest warrant issued for suspect in death of Chinese influencer

Bang Rak Police Station chief Pol Colonel Thammasak Saraboon said on Thursday that the DNA test results from the Forensic Medicine Institute of the Police Hospital confirmed the slain victim as Yan Ruimin, 39.

Thammasak said police had obtained an arrest warrant for the key suspect, Ma Qingyan, and the police foreign affairs division was told to seek an international arrest warrant against him from Interpol.

It has been reported that Ma was arrested by Macau police for alleged fraud on July 12 while he was trying to leave by ferry to Hong Kong. Ma was then handed over to the mainland authorities on the morning of July 15.