Private sector frets over slow development of Sa Kaeo special economic zone

The Sa Kaeo special economic zone is a joint initiative of the Thai and Cambodian governments to boost cross-border trade and investment between the two countries.

The issue was raised on Wednesday when Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa visited the Sa Kaeo Industrial Estate in the province to discuss with local entrepreneurs cross-border trade and investment with Cambodia.

Maris told Thai entrepreneurs that the Board of Investment (BOI) had approved investment privileges under the special economic zone initiative for various projects in four subdistricts of Sa Kaeo – Phak Kha, Ban Dan, Tha Kham and Pa Rai. These projects, with a combined value of 8.14 billion baht, focusing on plastic packaging, animal feed, sugar and sanitary products.

The minister added that Sa Kaeo also has potential for future investment in food processing industries, such as sugarcane, tapioca, and corn for animal feed, for which there is high demand in Cambodia.