Thailand unlikely to be impacted by storm brewing in South China Sea

At 4am on Saturday, a depression was located at 15.0°N latitude and 115.0°E longitude in the central South China Sea. The system currently packs maximum winds of 55 kilometres per hour near its centre and is moving slowly in a north-northwesterly direction.

Meteorologists predict that this depression will likely intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm's projected path shows it moving over Hainan Island before making landfall in southern China between July 21 and 23.

While the storm is not expected to directly impact Thailand's weather, authorities are advising caution for those planning to travel to affected areas. Travellers are urged to check weather conditions before departing and to stay informed about any potential changes in the storm's trajectory.

"We're closely monitoring the situation. While Thailand is not in the direct path of this system, we always encourage the public to stay weather-aware, especially during the monsoon season," a spokesperson for the meteorological department said.

The department would continue to provide updates on this developing weather system. The next announcement is scheduled for 5pm on Saturday.

For the latest weather information, the public can visit the department's website or call their 24-hour hotline at 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182.

Weather conditions could change rapidly, therefore people should stay tuned for further updates and always prioritise safety in severe weather situations, the weather agency said.

