Land distribution to mark HM the King’s birthday

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, speaking on the weekly "Talk to Srettha" program aired by the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand, highlighted that one of the most pressing issues facing Thais is the lack of land and home ownership.

"Arable land remains a significant concern. Land can serve multiple purposes, such as generating income or sustaining livelihoods. The government is collaborating with the Thai Armed Forces to distribute 72,000 rai of land to the people, beginning soon in Nakhon Phanom province," Srettha said.

He added that the government would also support the maintenance and reconstruction of ageing houses across the country.

As part of the celebrations for His Majesty the King's birthday, Srettha encouraged all sectors to participate in implementing these projects.

The government has also launched initiatives for people with disabilities.

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will provide 72,000 sets of orthotics and mobility aids. A caravan delivering various tools and equipment was recently dispatched to improve living conditions for people with disabilities.

Another commemorative project aims to collect 10 million millilitres of blood donations.

"Many people still need blood, so donating is crucial," the prime minister said.

The campaign, open to both private and government agencies, will run until the end of the year. Interested donors can give blood at all public hospitals nationwide and at the Thai Red Cross Society.