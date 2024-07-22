Isolated heavy rain forecast for upper half of Thailand

The department explained that the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, plus tropical storm Prapiroon over the upper part of the South China Sea and Hainan Island, could trigger isolated heavy rains in these areas.
“People should beware of heavy downpours and accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways and low-lying land,” the department said, adding that travellers should check the weather conditions before travelling to China.
Waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand could reach heights of one to two metres and higher than two metres in storms. “All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the department added.
Today’s weather forecast is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Phetchabun; Minimum temperature 24-26C; Maximum temperature 31-34C
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum temperature 23-26C; Maximum temperature 33-35C
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon; Minimum temperature 24-27C; Maximum temperature 34-36C
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains. in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum temperature 24-28C; Maximum temperature 30-35C
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; Minimum temperature 24-26C; Maximum temperature 34-36C
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; Minimum temperature 25-27C; Maximum temperature 33-35C
Bangkok and surrounding area: Fairly widespread rains or thundershowers; Minimum temperature 26-28C; Maximum temperature 33-35C