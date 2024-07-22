Legalise porn and sex toys in Thailand, says MFP MP

Taopiphop said he was willing to heed reasonable criticism from those opposed to the idea, adding that he does not stand to gain from decriminalising adult films and sex toys.

“But as an MP, my duty is to push limiting thoughts and drive society forward,” he said.

“I hope this issue will help members of society to learn about one another and seek common solutions by discussing topics openly instead of being coy.”

Taopiphop added that he hopes to find solutions for the issue via democratic and parliamentary mechanisms.

“I don’t want to see young people have easy access to pornographic media, but I would like to bring this issue out in the open, so it can be discussed and monitored systematically,” he added.

The MP explained that legalising adult films can be beneficial to the economy as well as benefit people by controlling the content and quality under the law.

Sex remains a taboo subject in Thailand, while sex-related industries and sex workers have never won support from politicians despite repeated calls from empowering groups. Opponents have always argued that support for sex workers cannot be done in a Buddhist nation like Thailand.

Conversely, the sex industry is thriving in Thailand and according to a study by Havocscope, it accounted for 10% of the country’s GDP in 2015. Havocscope collects data on transactions in the black market.

