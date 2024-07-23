Feed inmates blackchin tilapia, Thawee tells correctional facilities

Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong came up with a new solution to address the invasive blackchin tilapia problem while he was visiting ministry units in Narathiwat on Tuesday.

“I want correction facilities to help control this alien fish invasion by catching them and using them as food in prisons,” he said. “This approach will contribute to food security and allow us to manage the invasive species effectively. Facilities may even prepare dishes featuring blackchin tilapia for the inmates.”