Feed inmates blackchin tilapia, Thawee tells correctional facilities

Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong came up with a new solution to address the invasive blackchin tilapia problem while he was visiting ministry units in Narathiwat on Tuesday.
“I want correction facilities to help control this alien fish invasion by catching them and using them as food in prisons,” he said. “This approach will contribute to food security and allow us to manage the invasive species effectively. Facilities may even prepare dishes featuring blackchin tilapia for the inmates.”
Rattana, the mother of a convict in the southernmost province, voiced support: “Even though the blackchin tilapia is considered an ‘alien species’, it’s similar to the common tilapia. If it’s safe for everyone else, it should be fine for inmates too. There’s nothing unusual if my child is given blackchin tilapia in prison.”
Bud, a former drug convict in Narathiwat, shared the sentiment, saying: “I would have eaten blackchin tilapia without any issue. It’s a fish, and though not yet common in the southern border area, we can source it from elsewhere if it’s to be included in the prison menu.”
Sunee, also a former inmate, said: “Having fish in prison meals is a positive change. Inmates are open to trying new dishes, and blackchin tilapia is a good, nutritious option.”