Reservations of commemorative coins marking Monarch’s birthday open

Chai Wacharong, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that official reservations would begin today (July 24).

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin meanwhile has instructed all ministers to avoid causing conflict or political criticism this week to show loyalty and unity in celebration of His Majesty the King’s Birthday.

Three sets comprising five types of commemorative coins are available.

All revenue, after deducting expenses, will be presented to His Majesty the King.

The coins feature the following design:

A statue of His Majesty King Pramendra Ramathibodi Sri Sin Mahavajiralongkorn in full Army General uniform, facing right. The inscription “His Majesty the King” appears inside the rim below. Back: The symbol celebrating His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday anniversary on July 28, 2024. The text “The 6th Cycle Anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Birthday on 28 July 2024” appears above, with “Thailand” below, separated by traditional Thai patterns.

Prices range from 20 baht to 50,000 baht.

Reservations can be made at the Treasury Department, Rama VI Road, Bangkok; the Currency Management Division, Phaholyothin Road, Pathum Thani Province; the Coin Museum on Chakrapong Road, Bangkok; Treasury offices in 76 areas nationwide as well as online at www.treasury.go.th.

For more information, contact the Treasury Department Call Centre at 0-2059-4999, visit www.treasury.go.th, or check their Facebook page.