11 new electric train routes eyed for Greater Bangkok

The Department of Rail Transport is finalising its second mass rapid transit master plan or the M-MAP 2 that covers 11 new electric train routes in Bangkok.

The 11 routes will cover a combined distance of some 163 kilometres and the estimated total value of the project is 228.54 billion baht, a Transport Ministry source said on Tuesday.

The routes are expected to start operating between 2028 and 2029.

The Nation explores these routes to see what can be expected in the next five years in terms of public rail transport in the capital, as well as potential areas for land and property development.

According to the source, these 11 routes can be categorised as A1 (top priority), A2 (high necessity) and B (high potential).

The A1 group only has one route: The MRT Brown Line that runs from Khae Rai in Nonthaburi to Lam Sali in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district. The 22.1km monorail project will cost 41.7 billion baht and should start running from October 2028.

The A2 group comprises two routes, both of which should start running from 2029. The first is the SRT Light Red Line (Bang Sue – Hua Mark) and the SRT Dark Red Line (Bang Sue – Hua Lamphong). They will cover a combined distance of 25.9km and cost 44.57 billion baht in total. The project also includes the construction of a 416-million-baht skywalk connecting the SRT Rajavithi station to Ramathibodi Hospital.

The second route in the A2 group is the MRT Grey Line (first phase), stretching 16.25km from Watcharapol to Thong Lo area and costing approximately 27 billion baht.