Buri Ram district in panic state after two earthquakes in three days

The first earthquake with a 2.9 magnitude, which occurred at a depth of one kilometre, shook up the Ban Non Ngiew community on Monday afternoon (July 22).

The second earthquake at 3 magnitude, also at a depth of one kilometre, hit the Ban Lung Muang community on Wednesday evening (July 24), two kilometres away from the first one.

Although no damage has been reported, provincial officials have instructed community chiefs to follow the situation closely.

Residents, meanwhile, have been instructed to be careful and avoid entering the centre of the earthquake zone for their safety.