No bulletproof vest was cut open to show plywood inside: Thai police

Virayut said the serial number did belong to one of the 650 vests bought in April 2010, but it was intact and had not been cut open to show plywood inside as indicated by the post.

He held up the vest in question to prove to reporters that it was intact and not tampered with. An officer then tried to cut open the vest with a saw but failed, as the layers of fabric inside were made of special polyethylene and polystyrene material that was too strong to be cut.

Virayut said the 650 vests had been bought at 34,000 baht each, and were tested in advance to see if they can sustain shots from M16 and sniper rifles.

The ordnance police chief Nirundorn added that the 650 vests had passed their 2016 expiration date, and would be disposed of later in line with police regulations.

Trairong added that the police do not know where the photo of the cut-open vest came from or if it was fabricated because it was tightly cropped and showed very little for identification. He said his office was sent one vest from the same lot of 650, and upon checking it was found that it comprised more than 100 layers of special fabric.

He said this fabric absorbed the impact from bullets and dissipated it so no bullets could pierce through. Trairong said his office had fired nine shots at three vests, including the one with serial number 8A154338, and found that not a single bullet had pierced through. The vests were shot with a 9mm pistol, a .357 revolver and a 45mm pistol.

Police also played a clip of the test firing for the reporters, who then said they wanted the vest under question to be tested in front of them. So, they were led to a lab and a policeman fired eight shots each with three pistols and the vest was not once pierced.

