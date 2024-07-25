Cabinet attends rites held to mark His Majesty’s 72nd birthday

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, attended a special religious ceremony held at Government House on Thursday to honour His Majesty the King’s sixth-cycle birthday.

The event, hosted by the Culture Ministry, featured rites under the five religions recognised in Thailand (Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Hinduism and Sikhism) to mark this occasion.

The ministry said its provincial offices will hold similar ceremonies as a display of the public’s gratitude towards His Majesty’s kindness as well as foster harmony among various religious groups, who share the monarchy as a spiritual centre.

Apart from encouraging the adoption of religious teachings in daily life, these ceremonies also help preserve Thailand’s valuable traditions, the ministry said.

The ministry has also called on government agencies, business operators, and the public to adorn their buildings, temples, religious sites, educational institutions, and public and private residences with ceremonial decorations, lanterns, national flags, and royal insignia during the month of July.