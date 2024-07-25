Thai and Cambodian police agree to join hands in fighting call-centre gangs

The Thai and Cambodian police on Thursday agreed to cooperate in fighting the menace of call-centre gangs.
The agreement was reached during a teleconference between a Royal Thai Police team led by commissioner-general Pol General Torsak Sukvimol and Cambodia’s national police chief Sar Thet and other senior police officers.
The teleconference was held in the meeting room on the 20th floor of the First Building of the police headquarters.
Senior police officers joining the meeting on the Thai side included deputy commissioner-general Pol General Kitrat Phanphet and assistant commissioner-general Pol Lt-General Thatchai Pitanilabutr as well as commissioners of the Cyber-Crime Investigation Bureau and Immigration Bureaus.
Representatives from the Bank of Thailand, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Digital Economy and Social Development Ministry also joined the meeting.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the policy of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet that the police of the two nations should step up cooperation to fight call-centre gangs.
The Thai police presented information that showed online crimes were increasing and that they needed help from Cambodia to suppress the gangs that operated from the Cambodian side.
The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting in Phnom Penh next week and start the joint efforts within two months.