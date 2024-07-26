CPF clarifies its blackchin tilapia import, handling to House panel

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) has submitted a detailed report to a House committee detailing every step of its import of 2,000 blackchin tilapia fingerlings from Ghana in 2010.

The document, submitted on Thursday, provides every detail, from the fish’s arrival in Thailand to their subsequent destruction and delivery of their remains to the Department of Fisheries, based on its recommendations.

Premsak Wanatsunthorn, CPF’s chief research and development officer for aquaculture, explained in the report that 2,000 blackchin tilapia, each weighing 1 gram, were imported from Ghana on December 22, 2010.

After a 35-hour journey, the fish arrived in Suvarnabhumi Airport, where they were quarantined and inspected by fisheries officers.

A significant number of the fingerlings were found dead upon arrival, and by the time the fish arrived at the farm, only 600 survived but were in poor condition. These fish were placed in cement ponds but continued dying due to poor health.