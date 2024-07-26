Thai farmers’ wellbeing index rises slightly in 2023

Thai farmers’ wellbeing was generally positive last year, as indicated by a slightly improved score on the national wellbeing index, the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) said on Friday.

The wellbeing score for farmers nationwide rose to 80.79 in 2023 from the previous year’s 80.46, OAE said.

The annual index measures the wellbeing of farmers across five metrics: Economy, health, education, society and environment. It is used as a key performance indicator for policies and projects under the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry.

Last year’s index showed that farmers in the South displayed the highest overall score of 82.29, followed by 81.22 in the North, 80.98 in the Central region and 80.14 in the Northeast.

On the health aspect, the average national score was “excellent” at 99.86, very slightly up from 99.85 in 2022.

The OAE attributes this score to the increased implementation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), which promotes safe and environmentally friendly farming, which benefits both farmers and consumers.

From the society aspect, the average score was again “excellent” at 92.83, up from the previous year’s 91.06. The office said most farming families in Thailand take care of each other and maintain positive ties in the community. Plus, the government has also been preparing Thailand’s fast-ageing society for the future by promoting the quality of life for senior citizens across various aspects.