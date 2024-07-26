King Mongkut\'s Institute ties up with Taiwan to open tech academy in Thailand

The new institution, to be known as the KMITL Academy of Innovative Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing (KAISM), will be located in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and will offer a range of programmes to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in this critical sector.

The announcement follows a visit by a KMITL delegation to Taiwan in July, during which discussions were held with leading Taiwanese universities, Chang Gung University and National Cheng Kung University. These partnerships will be instrumental in developing the academy’s curriculum and ensuring its alignment with global industry standards, the institute said.

Prof Komson Maleesee, president of KMITL, emphasised the importance of the collaboration. He said this partnership with Taiwan marked a significant step forward in KMITL’s commitment to producing world-class graduates.

"The semiconductor industry is a vital component of the global economy, and we believe that KAISM will play a crucial role in developing the skilled workforce Thailand needs to compete on the world stage,” he said.

The academy will offer a comprehensive curriculum covering various aspects of semiconductor technology, from materials science and device physics to manufacturing processes and sustainable practices.

Students will benefit from hands-on experience, industry placements, and research opportunities to equip them with the skills and knowledge required for successful careers in the semiconductor sector.