Buriram United Players & Two Motorcycle Racers honour the King with music

The "Breath of the Land" event is held to celebrate His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024. It will take place from July 28-30, 2024, in front of the Chang Arena football stadium in Buriram province. The event is free to attend for all three days.

Buriram, known as a "Sports City," boasts famous sports venues that are major landmarks for visitors. These include the Chang Arena, the home stadium of the Buriram United "Thunder Castle" team, and the Chang International Circuit, a world-class racetrack that hosts MotoGP events.

For this important "Breath of the Land" event, famous footballers from Buriram United will participate. These include "Arm" Supachai Jaided, the talented striker for both Buriram United and the Thai national team, along with teammates Sasalak Haiprakhon, Seksan Ratree, Arthit Stephen Burke, Pongsakorn Hanrattana, and Rattanakorn Maikami.

Additionally, two renowned racers, "Chip" Nakarin Atiratphuvapat, a former Moto3 rider from Honda Racing Thailand, and "Tee" Anupab Sarmoon, a World Supersport rider from Yamaha Thailand Racing Team, will join the activities.

The grand musical performance to honour the King will narrate His Majesty's royal duties, showcasing various activities he has undertaken for the Thai people, creating sustainable happiness for the nation.