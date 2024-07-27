Buriram United Players & Two Motorcycle Racers honour the King with music

The "Breath of the Land" event is held to celebrate His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024. It will take place from July 28-30, 2024, in front of the Chang Arena football stadium in Buriram province. The event is free to attend for all three days.
Buriram, known as a "Sports City," boasts famous sports venues that are major landmarks for visitors. These include the Chang Arena, the home stadium of the Buriram United "Thunder Castle" team, and the Chang International Circuit, a world-class racetrack that hosts MotoGP events.
For this important "Breath of the Land" event, famous footballers from Buriram United will participate. These include "Arm" Supachai Jaided, the talented striker for both Buriram United and the Thai national team, along with teammates Sasalak Haiprakhon, Seksan Ratree, Arthit Stephen Burke, Pongsakorn Hanrattana, and Rattanakorn Maikami.
Additionally, two renowned racers, "Chip" Nakarin Atiratphuvapat, a former Moto3 rider from Honda Racing Thailand, and "Tee" Anupab Sarmoon, a World Supersport rider from Yamaha Thailand Racing Team, will join the activities.
The grand musical performance to honour the King will narrate His Majesty's royal duties, showcasing various activities he has undertaken for the Thai people, creating sustainable happiness for the nation.
"Arm" Supachai Jaided shared that this is the first time he and his fellow players, six in total, have had the opportunity to participate in a musical honouring the King.
The club's stands will be beautifully wrapped in white to create a giant screen for 3D mapping projections during the performance. Over 200 performers and musicians from Buriram will participate, accompanied by a large orchestra with more than 120 instruments.
The show will highlight Buriram's tourist attractions and local specialities, such as Phanom Rung Historical Park, standing meatballs, and fermented shrimp paste.
The performance will impressively weave together stories of significant royal duties. With strong performances, dedicated young actors, committed staff, and spectacular lights and sounds, the show promises to be a grand spectacle befitting Buriram's reputation for world-class events.
Football fans should not miss the Buriram United player unveiling for the 2024/25 season, which will be held especially during this event on July 30, 2024.
"Chip" Nakarin Atiratphuvapat expressed his pride in representing racers at this important event for Buriram province and Thailand.
The "Breath of the Land" event will include charitable activities to honour the King, such as a blood donation drive aiming to collect 7,200 units of blood at the event and ten participating hospitals.
There will also be free food stalls where Buriram residents and famous restaurants will offer complimentary food and drinks to attendees. Over 240 stalls featuring Buriram specialities, such as Buriram roast duck and famous standing meatballs, will be present throughout the three days.
Anupab Sarmoon said that he regularly races at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram and feels honoured to participate in this event. He invites people from Buriram and neighbouring provinces to watch the grand performance, enjoy the 72nd birthday fireworks display, and receive one of the 80,000 commemorative coins created for this occasion.
Those interested in reserving seats to watch the performance can do so online at https://buriram.glide.page.
For more information, follow the BURIRAM UNITED Facebook page. The event will also be broadcast on Amarin TV 34HD on July 28, 2024, after the joint television broadcast.