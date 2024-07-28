Srettha presides over Buddhist chanting ceremony on King’s 72nd birthday

SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2024

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his wife Pakpilai Thavisin presided over a Buddhist chanting and alms-giving ceremony to make merit for His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of the monarch’s 72nd birthday on Sunday. 

The ceremony was held at Sanam Luang and attended by the president of the Supreme Court, the deputy president of the Senate as a representative of the National Assembly president, privy councillors, Cabinet members, heads of independent and constitutional organisations,Thai government officials, military commanders, the Royal Thai Police, and senior officials at the permanent secretary level or their equivalent.

The PM also presided over an oath-taking ceremony for civil servants to pledge their allegiance and dedication to the country, in honour of HM the King’s 72nd birthday.

Additionally, the PM, Cabinet members, and their spouses signed a book of wishes for the King in the Red Room of the 904 Royal Service Unit building within the Grand Palace.

Later on Sunday  evening, Srettha and his wife will preside over the offering of royal tributes and a candle-lighting ceremony on the main stage at Sanam Luang.

 

