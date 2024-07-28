Vietnam 5.3-magnitude quake felt in two NE Thai provinces

The Thai Earthquake Observation Division reported that a 5.3-magnitude quake in Vietnam was felt in two northeastern provinces, Ubon Ratchathani and Sakon Nakhon, on Sunday.

The division under the Meteorological Department said the quake happened at the depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 361km southeast of Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang district.

Despite the long distance, the quake could be felt in Ubon Ratchathani’s Warin Chamrap and Muang districts and in Sakon Nakhon’s Muang district.