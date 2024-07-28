Vietnam 5.3-magnitude quake felt in two NE Thai provinces

The Thai Earthquake Observation Division reported that a 5.3-magnitude quake in Vietnam was felt in two northeastern provinces, Ubon Ratchathani and Sakon Nakhon, on Sunday.
The division under the Meteorological Department said the quake happened at the depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 361km southeast of Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang district.
Despite the long distance, the quake could be felt in Ubon Ratchathani’s Warin Chamrap and Muang districts and in Sakon Nakhon’s Muang district.
In Tambon Muang Sri Khai of Warin Chamrap, people felt their buildings shake and their curtains and hanging items swayed.
In Tambon Nai Muang of Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani and in Tambon That Cheongchum of Sakon Nakhon’s Muang district, people felt dizzy and felt their bodies sway.
In Tambon Kham Nam Saeb of Warin Chamrap, people felt their work desks sway a little, the division added.
Though 5.3 is not an insignificant magnitude, serious damage in Vietnam is considered unlikely, reports said.