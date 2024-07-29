PEA pulls plug on 2nd TOU meters for homeowners after reports of misuse

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will from next month stop accepting new applications for second power meters for charging electric vehicles at home after learning they were being misused.

PEA governor Supachai Ek-un said on Monday that no new applications will be accepted from September 1 onwards, though those who already have a time of use (TOU) meter can continue using it.

As for applications received before September 1, the PEA will consider and process them as per normal.

On April 9, 2021, the PEA announced that homeowners could install a TOU meter for charging their EVs if they did not want to expand the capacity of their existing power meter.