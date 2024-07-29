PEA pulls plug on 2nd TOU meters for homeowners after reports of misuse

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will from next month stop accepting new applications for second power meters for charging electric vehicles at home after learning they were being misused.
PEA governor Supachai Ek-un said on Monday that no new applications will be accepted from September 1 onwards, though those who already have a time of use (TOU) meter can continue using it.
As for applications received before September 1, the PEA will consider and process them as per normal.
On April 9, 2021, the PEA announced that homeowners could install a TOU meter for charging their EVs if they did not want to expand the capacity of their existing power meter.
The TOU meter charges a lower rate per unit for electricity during the off-peak hours of 10pm to 9am, and weekends.
However, the PEA found that some homeowners had linked up their household appliances such as air-conditioners, TVs and refrigerators during this period to save on power bills. As a result, he said, the PEA has decided to cancel its second meter policy.
From now on, he said, homeowners who want to charge their EVs at home will have to either choose between a normal and a TOU meter or seek an expansion of their existing meter.