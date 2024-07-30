Cambodia’s proposed canal to expand logistics in Laem Chabang

Cambodia’s proposed Funan Techo Canal will help bring more cargo ships to Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province, further promoting the logistics industry in Thailand’s eastern region, the Transport Ministry said on Monday.

The proposed 180 km-long canal connects Phnom Penh Autonomous Port with Kep city and the Gulf of Thailand and aims to ease Cambodia’s reliance on Vietnamese ports. The construction is expected to begin next month with a budget of US$ 1.7 billion, and the canal is scheduled to open in early 2028.

The ministry’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning estimated that the canal will increase traffic to Chonburi’s Laem Chabang Port, which is also under expansion. The current phase 3 of the project is designed to increase the capacity from 11 million to 18 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of containers per year.

The office added that increasing freight traffic to the Gulf of Thailand will also create demand for the government’s proposed Land Bridge project in Chumphon and Ranong provinces.

The 1-trillion-baht mega-project involves constructing deep-sea ports in the two southern provinces and transforming transport routes to link the ports. The land bridge is expected to help ease shipping congestion in the Malacca Straits, currently the main regional trade route for cargo, while cutting the travel time from 9 to 5 days.