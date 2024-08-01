Expert warns of disruption as Temu enters Thai e-commerce market

An e-commerce expert is warning Thai online retailers about a greater influx of cheap Chinese products following the entry of online retailing platform Temu to the Thai e-commerce market on Monday.

In an interview with Krungthep Turakij’s Deep Talk programme on Wednesday, Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, founder and chief executive officer of Creden.co and PaySolutions, noted that Chinese products have been flooding the Thai online market via applications like Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, which host both Thai and Chinese retailers, but this is about to change after the entry of Temu.

“The Temu application brings Chinese products to Thai consumers without going through a middleman,” he said. “It’s also available in the Thai language, accepts Thai currency and offers free shipping and a money-back guarantee, on top of promotions and discounts of up to 90%. The application will be a new disruptive force and significantly affect Thai online retailers.”

These online retailers are already struggling in the highly competitive market inundated with hundreds of rivals, both domestic and foreign, leading to intensive price wars.

“Furthermore, platform operators have been increasing fees and the profit share collected from retailers, which is not regulated by the government,” he said.

Pawoot predicts that Temu could spell the end for small retailers who will be unable to compete in the price wars while large entrepreneurs who own manufacturing facilities will suffer from declining sales as their costs are higher than those of Chinese producers.