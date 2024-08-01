Govt readies for first day of digital wallet registration

The “Thang Raj” application, which is to be used to register for the government’s 10,000-baht digital wallet handout scheme, will be ready for users from 8am on Thursday (August 1), the first day of registration for those who have smartphones, the Finance Ministry announced.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Wednesday evening that the application had stopped working from 7pm to 10pm on Tuesday (July 30) to prepare for the latest update, not because of an outage or malfunction.

“The update was successfully implemented, and the application will be ready on Thursday 8am, as per the original schedule,” he said.

Paopoom added that the reported delays in the pre-registration process via Thang Raj app were due to the large amount of user’s data, including ID card number and facial scan, being sent to the Bureau of Registration to crosscheck with current records, before the username and password can be set.

“The system can handle up to 5 million users at a time. Any users in excess of this number will have to wait in a queue, resulting in delays,” he said.