Apple promo video clip sparks outrage among Thais

This move comes after Apple’s video clip went viral. It shows three employees who travel to Thailand to fill an order for a large number of boxes.
Apart from their client’s fussy commands on box design, the employees are confronted by missing luggage at the airport and a misunderstanding with the taxi driver on the way to the hotel.
Netizens were split on the video, most pointing that the images of an old-fashioned airport, congested public transport and shabby hotel affected Thailand’s image.
However, many didn’t feel that the clip was harmful, saying that the sepia filter gives it a classy feel and that the video demonstrates Thais’ willingness to help.
“The government has a policy to promote soft power, but the advertisement severely affects Thailand’s image,” said committee spokesperson Sarttra Sripan, noting that a film about illegal businesses in Southeast Asia had caused Chinese people to avoid travelling in Thailand.
Sarttra said the committee will summon executives from relevant agencies, such as Tourism and Sports Ministry, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Creative Economy Agency and Apple Thailand to clarify this issue next week.
“Thai people are extremely dissatisfied with this advertisement,” he said, adding that he would campaign for the use of devices of brands other than Apple.