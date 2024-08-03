Srettha to discuss water management plan as floods hit 11 provinces

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called a meeting on Monday (August 5) with officials of concerned agencies to discuss water management plans after continuous downpours inundated some areas in 11 provinces, the Royal Irrigation Department said on Friday.

According to weather reports, several provinces in the North and Northeast regions have been experiencing heavy rains since Tuesday this week, which are expected to continue until Sunday, department director-general Chuchart Rakjit said.

The impact of the La Niña weather phenomenon has brought heavy rains to several regions of Thailand since early July, he added.

The department had been monitoring the water situation closely and ordered mid-sized reservoirs to gradually discharge water to prepare for additional rains, said Chuchart.

The department had also prepared water pumps and other flood relief equipment in risky areas in case of flash floods, and continuously issued updates to communities so they could evacuate in time, he added.