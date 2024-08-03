CP Foods denies being responsible for black chin tilapia crisis

The company made the denial during an appearance before the Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Committee and expressed its willingness to collaborate with the government to address the issue, restore the ecosystem, and support five government-backed projects.

In a statement issued on Friday, CP Foods emphasised that it was invited to provide factual information and clarify its position.

The company reiterated its status as the sole legal importer of tilapia and denied any involvement in the black chin tilapia crisis. It outlined its strict quarantine procedures for fish fry, which involve a 16-day isolation period. CP Foods confirmed that all remaining fish fry were destroyed in January 2011, and the company has ceased all research and commercial activities related to black chin tilapia since then.

Referring to a 2017 inspection by fisheries officials, CP Foods clarified that the site visited was a water reservoir connected to a natural water source, not part of the farm itself. The reservoir is used for water filtration and disinfection before being used in the farming process.

Crucially, the farm was undergoing renovation at the time of the inspection and was not rearing any fish. The company explained that legal restrictions prevented the recording of images or audio during the inspection.